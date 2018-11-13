Lawsuit claims University of Maryland medical school ignored sexual harassment complaints

Carly Goldstein says the text messages lit up her phone at all hours of the day and night.

“You are smoking hot in the way that I enjoy,” a supervisor texted her in July of 2015.

“I would give a pinky to have you for 24 hours,” he wrote a few months later.

For three years, Dr. Robert Crawford, a vascular surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical Center and a professor at the affiliated University of Maryland medical school, sexually harassed her, Goldstein alleges in a federal lawsuit.

Goldstein, a 31-year-old former research coordinator, is suing the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and its School of Medicine, saying officials ignored her pleas to intervene and failed to take action to stop persistent harassment.

Instead, between 2014 and 2017, Crawford continued to make unwanted advances toward Goldstein that were dismissed by supervisors and disregarded by a university investigative body, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

An investigation by The Baltimore Sun has found that three other women complained to the university about Crawford’s behavior, saying he harassed them or other women and that superiors failed to take action to stop the behavior. Two of those women provided The Sun copies of their written communications with administrators in the university’s Title IX office, which investigates claims of sexual harassment.

Those women and three others who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation describe an atmosphere where inappropriate comments were accepted as part of the male-dominated vascular surgery department. Among them are two female surgeons who say they eventually left the department because of the harassment.

Attorney General Brian Frosh on Friday filed a response on behalf of the university, asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed. He writes that Goldstein was never technically an employee of the university or on its payroll. Instead, Goldstein worked for a foundation located in the Baltimore VA Medical Center alongside doctors who were also part-time faculty members at the university, his response states.

University officials said they addressed Goldstein’s complaints, and that they had no comment on the litigation.

“The University of Maryland, Baltimore takes allegations of harassment and mistreatment very, very seriously,” Alex Likowski, UMB’s executive director of media relations,said in a statement. “As soon as this matter was brought to our attention we investigated immediately and promptly took reasonable steps to address the complaints. However, since this is a pending legal and personnel matter, I can’t address the specific allegations, the results of our investigation or any actions taken by the university at this time.” Likowski was speaking for UMB, which includes the medical school.

Frosh’s response states that the university’s Title IX office took reasonable steps to investigate Goldstein’s allegations. In the end, officials concluded that Goldstein and Crawford had a relationship that “voluntarily extended beyond that of strictly work colleagues, and that Dr. Crawford could reasonably conclude that his advances were not unwelcome.”

Still, the university determined “Crawford had shown poor judgment, and thereafter the University elected to not renew his faculty contract,” the response states.

Crawford, who left the university last year and now works in Atlanta, declined to comment through his lawyer.

The Sun does not typically name alleged victims of sexual misconduct. But Goldstein said she wanted to speak publicly in hopes the university would be forced to “address the environment that allowed a predator to thrive.”

“I’m proceeding with this and coming forward because I truly hope at some point it will enact change, that they will address sexism” in the surgery department, she said in an interview with The Sun.

The lawsuit, filed in August, alleges Crawford pursued Goldstein relentlessly beginning in April of 2014. It claims he told her he was having difficulty concentrating on his work because he was looking at her body. Goldstein was at the time jointly employed as a research coordinator by the Baltimore Research and Education Foundation and the university medical school, the lawsuit states. BREF is also named as a defendant in the suit.

“The Baltimore Research and Education Foundation (BREF) is committed to maintaining a workplace free of sexual harassment,” Caroline Zink, executive director of BREF, said in a statement. “BREF complied with its obligations under federal and state anti-discrimination and anti-harassment laws with respect to Ms. Goldstein. Because this is a pending litigation, we are unable to comment any further on this issue.”

Among other high-ranking positions, Crawford was an associate professor in the University of Maryland medical school and medical director of the Vascular Surgery Progressive Care Unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center before leaving in 2017. He also conducted federal research at the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

He now works in the Emory University School of Medicine. A university spokeswoman said, “Emory does not discuss hiring decisions."

Goldstein worked for Crawford and other doctors on their research studies from 2014 to 2017. Her lawsuit alleges that when she would ask Crawford to sign off on documents and complete other necessary tasks as her supervisor, he would meet her request with “a demand that Goldstein agree to go to a bar with him.”

The alleged harassment escalated over the next three years, Goldstein said in an interview, even as she says she emphasized she was not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship.

Crawford once took her “to a local bar under the pretense that he was taking her to a cadaver lab for work-related purposes,” the lawsuit states.

In an interview, Goldstein acknowledged that despite the alleged harassment, she sometimes agreed to meet Crawford for dinner or drinks. Now 31, she said she looks back and chides herself for not being more forceful in confronting Crawford about his inappropriate comments as soon as they began. But in her 20s, at a job that she hoped would lead to graduate school and a career in medicine, she said she was willing to put up with it.

“I just saw him as a frat guy that was obnoxious,” she said. “I thought I could manage him.”

In the lawsuit, she alleges that Crawford twice touched her non-consensually, once in November 2015 and once in July 2016.