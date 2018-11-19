These are the 2019 Rhodes scholars with Maryland ties

Four women with Maryland connections were named to the 2019 class of Rhodes scholars.

The Rhodes Trust named two students attending college in Maryland and two who are from Maryland among its group of 32 scholarship recipients for 2019. The Rhodes Trust provides full scholarships for students to study for two or three years at Oxford University.

Lia Petrose, a University of Pittsburgh graduate from Laurel; Princeton University senior Katherine H. Reed of Arnold; Alaleh Azhir, a senior at Johns Hopkins University from New York City; and U.S. Naval Academy midshipman Margaret “Maggie” H. Dods, of Linwood, N.J., were among the 2019 winners.

This year’s winners were chosen from a pool of 880 students endorsed by their universities for the scholarships.

Petrose graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and economics and a minor in chemistry. She is a research assistant at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science and philosophy at Oxford.

Reed is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history with certificates in Latin American studies and Spanish at Princeton University. She has a 4.0 grade-point average, and her research focuses on U.S.-Latin American relations, and how their shared history shapes the present. She plans to pursue a master’s of philosophy in development studies at Oxford.

Azhir, a senior at Johns Hopkins University, is pursuing a triple major in biomedical engineering, computer science and applied mathematics and statistics. An Iranian immigrant, Azhir also has a 4.0 GPA. In addition to her work at Johns Hopkins, she has conducted research at Harvard University, MIT, the National Institutes of Health and laboratories in Switzerland.

At Oxford, Azhir hopes to pursue a master’s of science in women’s and reproductive health.

Dods is a senior at the U.S. Naval Academy majoring in English and Arabic. She serves as a battalion commander, leading 750 of her peers at the academy, where she also has a perfect GPA. Dods is training for commission in the U.S. Marine Corps, and plans to pursue a master’s of philosophy in modern Middle Eastern studies at Oxford.

Dods is the Naval Academy’s 52nd Rhodes scholar.

