University System of Maryland Board of Regents to hold special meeting today. Chancellor says agenda is 'wide open'

After University of Maryland president defied the university system’s Board of Regents on Wednesday by firing the school’s football coach, the regents announced Thursday morning they will meet in a closed-door session at 2 pm.

An agenda for the meeting has not been released, and the university system said in a statement that no announcements are expected immediately following the meeting.

However, university officials said they may issue an update later in the day.

College Park President Wallace Loh fired coach DJ Durkin just 24 hours after the regents had announced they would reinstate Durkin.

The decision followed an investigation into the death of football player Jordan McNair this summer.

Prior to the meeting, system Chancellor Robert Caret was asked whether regents chair James Brady would step down, as many have called for in the wake of the board’s personnel recommendations. Caret was also asked whether the board would discuss firing Loh after he went against their wishes.

"I'm not sure what’s going to be on the agenda other than what steps we need to take next to move this process forward," he said. "It's wide open.

“We’ll know better in an hour or two.”

