University System of Maryland Board of Regents expected to vote on a new chair Wednesday

The University System of Maryland’s governing board is expected to vote on a new chair Wednesday afternoon, a special election only being held because the previous leader resigned in the face of massive backlash for the way the group handled investigations into the death of a 19-year-old college football player.

The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet in closed session at 3 p.m. in their Baltimore headquarters.

Former regents chair James Brady stepped down last Thursday. He said he his “continued presence on the board will inhibit its ability to move Maryland’s higher education agenda forward. And I have no interest in serving as a distraction from that important work.”

The board has been under intense scrutiny recently. The 17 regents spent weeks overseeing two investigations into the death of Jordan McNair, an offensive lineman at the University of Maryland. After the investigations concluded, Brady announced a series of highly controversial recommendations during a new conference last week: Head football coach DJ Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans were to remain in their positions, and university president Wallace Loh was to retire at the end of the school year.

Outrage erupted instantaneously. Politicians balked at the idea the regents would push out the university president, rather than the coach, after the death of a football player. Major donors said the regents’ actions had “wreaked havoc” on the state flagship and threatened fundraising efforts. Many considered it to be a national embarrassment that blurred the lines of shared governance.

Loh eventually moved to defy the regents’ recommendations, and a day after Durkin was reinstated, he was fired. Subsequent calls for Brady to resign proved deafening.

The new chair of the board will face an uphill battle in restoring public trust.

Vice-chair Barry Gossett has been serving in an interim capacity, and could be well positioned to take over the board permanently.

Gossett, 78, is a longtime athletic booster who has given tens of millions to the state flagship and its football program. The team’s field house bears his name.

