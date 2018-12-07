University of Maryland's chief medical officer Stephen T. Bartlett resigns

The University of Maryland Medical System’s chief medical officer resigned this week, cutting ties with the university he has been associated with for 28 years.

Dr. Stephen T. Bartlett was one of the highest paid employees of the state of Maryland, earning $951,000 in 2017, according to the state salary database. He was executive vice president of the medical system, as well as a tenured, endowed professor and director of the transplantation program.

In a press release, the university said: “We extend our appreciation to Dr. Bartlett for the many significant contributions he has made during his 28-year- association with the organizations and offer our very best wishes on his future endeavors.”

Karen Lancaster, a spokeswoman for the university medical system, would not say whether Dr. Bartlett was retiring or taking another position.

“There is no additional information I can provide,” she said.

Dr. Bartlett could not immediately be reached for comment.

The university, which has been appointing more women to prominent positions in the medical system, named Dr. Michelle A. Gourdine, currently senior vice president for population health and primary care at UMMS, to serve as the interim chief medical officer until a national search is conducted.

A national search will also be conducted for a new director of transplantation.

