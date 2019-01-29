Police: U. of Maryland intruder who got into woman’s dorm bed was a drunk student who stumbled into wrong room

A reported intruder who got into a female student’s bed at the University of Maryland was a drunk student who stumbled into the wrong dorm room, police said.

University police on the College Park campus issued a safety warning alerting the community to the report of a possible case of burglary and “unlawful touching” that occurred Sunday morning at Elkton Hall. Police said a man had got into a female student’s bed, touched her and ran out when she screamed.

The next day, a male student went to campus police and said he was the person who entered the room but did so by accident, police said. The male student said he was drunk and staying with friends, police said. When he went to the bathroom, he returned to the wrong room and brushed the sleeping woman’s arm, police said.

Police have determined no inappropriate contact took place and have closed the case, which will be handled administratively.

Police initially said the female heard the male say “OG Legend,” but that may have been a “miscommunication,” said Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas, a spokeswoman for University of Maryland Police. The male student told police he was saying, “I’m sorry,” Hoaas said.

“Whatever was being uttered got lost in translation,” Hoaas said.

Police said Monday that they have made an arrest in an incident of “unlawful touching” at the University of Maryland, College Park.

The man has been accused of grabbing a student’s hand and forcing her to touch his groin area.

The student was walking along Fieldhouse Drive near the student union Sunday, shortly before 5 p.m., when a man approached her and placed his arm around her, university police said. The man then grabbed her and made her touch him before she ran away to safety, they said.

Patrick Craig Locke, 26, of Washington has been charged with unlawful touching, second-degree assault and school trespassing in the incident, police said.

Washington Post reporter Martin Weil contributed to this article.