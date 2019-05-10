Maryland's small colleges saw the future, and it was bleak. Now, they're selling liberal arts with a twist.

At Goucher College, students no longer need to take the standard classes outside their major to graduate. Introduction to Biology has been eliminated. In its place: Disease and Discrimination, a course that crosses disciplines to explore the inequalities in access to health care. Introductory to Philosophy was dropped for Society in the Age of Intelligent Machines. Math has become Integrative Data Analytics.
Leaders at Goucher and other small, private colleges in Maryland heard the national debate over whether such institutions were relevant to students thirsting for marketable skills and were worried about the intense competition for enrollment that was around the corner. With the number of small college closures and mergers accelerating each year, some local institutions decided that adapting to a new landscape in higher education was imperative if they wanted to survive.
They’ve responded by adjusting course offerings, lowering their prices, adding graduate classes that lead to employment and developing other strategies to survive a tough era for liberal arts schools.
“Small liberal arts colleges are having to grapple with the assertion that it is too expensive, too difficult to access and it doesn’t teach people 21st-century skills," said Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.
Jose Bowen, Goucher’s president, began confronting this reality several years ago while keeping an eye on a demographic cloud in the horizon. The number of children born after the recession dropped.
“There is a massive cliff coming in 2025,” he said. “It is a pretty scary book.”
Goucher decided “to reformulate the liberal arts” — an idea that dates to the Roman Empire. “I can tell parents we are going to prepare their children for the job market,” Bowen said. The way they did that was to give students the skills needed to be a good employee, which meant focusing teaching less on the content and more on the process of learning.
“We had to deliver on the promise to teach critical thinking,” he said. The requirements to take a broad range of courses in each discipline have been replaced with multidisciplinary courses called “complex problem explorations.” Instead of introductory classes, students take courses that might be taught by a biology professor, but use a variety of disciplines to look at a contemporary issue.
“It is an amazing way to stay true to the liberal arts but incorporate modern relevancy,” said Robin Herlands Cresiski, director of the Center for the Advancement of Scholarship and Teaching and an associate professor of biology at Goucher.
Because employers seek workers who can operate in teams, the college requires students to work collaboratively at times.
In Bowen’s mind, the college has not left behind its commitment to the liberal arts, only made its curriculum more engaging and relevant to students such as Olivia Baud, a senior international relations and Spanish major. She took the beginning Integrated Data Analytics class and said she appreciated learning math that could be useful in her future. “Learning how to properly analyze information and working with data in a real world context has been important,” she said.
Not all of the changes have gone well. Senior Julian Fernandez said some students from his year were in the middle of college when a new set of criteria for graduation were introduced. That made it confusing for students trying to figure out which courses were needed to complete the diploma. Today’s seniors had the choice of sticking with the graduation requirements or moving to the new one.
St. John’s College in Annapolis, a tiny institution in two locations on the East and West coasts, wasn’t going to change its curriculum, which is dedicated to teaching the classics. So it took another bold approach, dropping its tuition from $52,000 a year to $35,000.
“We just took a look at what the future was going to look like. Things had gotten out of control, and we had to do something about it,” said Carol Carpenter, vice president for communications. “We don’t believe American families can pay the sticker price.” St. John’s leadership believes that small colleges can no longer rely on tuition dollars to keep them afloat. Instead, colleges will have to rely on philanthropy, Carpenter said. St. John's has used its tuition drop to launch a capital campaign that has so far raised $200 million toward its goal of $300 million.
A year after the initiative, applications are up 13 percent and the percentage of admitted students who are committed to coming has risen as well.
One of the realizations for college leaders came, Carpenter said, when they read the results of a survey published in the Chronicle of Higher Education. The survey showed that 60 percent of parents were unaware that most four-year private colleges discount their published price so that incoming freshmen pay far less.
Families with children who are the first to apply to college or have less experience or resources to explore the college application process were the most likely not to know how to get the best deal for their children, Carpenter said. According to the National Association of College and University Business Officers, the average discount for first-year freshmen was half the cost advertised.
Public and private colleges and universities big and small are facing the same demographic trends, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest. However, Ivy League and highly selective colleges have often amassed big endowments — Harvard University has $38 billion and Wesleyan University, a highly selective, small college in Connecticut, has $1 billion — that can be used to provide generous financial aid. So all financial aid is based on need, and a student’s family pays on a sliding scale that factors in their income, and often does not require them to take on debt.
By comparison, colleges with smaller endowments, such as Goucher or McDaniel College in Westminster, depend more on tuition dollars to balance the books. Goucher has a $209 million endowment, while Loyola University Maryland has $229 million. In effect, those colleges are more limited in the financial aid they can provide. But most colleges can reduce the price for students through a combination of financial aid, grants and loans.
St. John’s is trying to buck the trend by beefing up its endowment. McDaniel took another approach, deciding years ago to begin diversifying to get new streams of revenue. The college expanded its graduate offerings and now has as many graduate students as undergraduates, said President Roger Casey. The college also started a for-profit arm that does development. McDaniel now owns a shopping center that it manages and residential properties.
The college also reached out to College Bound Foundation, a nonprofit based in Baltimore, that helps public school students there applying to college. Because some city students have succeeded at the college, there’s now a new pipeline of students.
The college also has scaled back some programs, dumping majors in art history, religious studies, French, German and music, while keeping courses in those departments. At the same time, the college invested in new programs, such as new criminal justice and health sciences majors, as well as adding applied math.
And beginning in the fall, McDaniel will have a new engineering track that allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree in physics with a specialization in engineering.
“I think there is no doubt that coming out of the 2008 recession, there has been a gradual and significant shift in the kinds of programs traditional students want. They are extraordinarily pragmatic,” said St. John’s Casey.
Despite its very old roots, a liberal arts education has been evolving for centuries and is very different today than it was when Latin, Greek and penmanship were required, Casey said. “It is the speed by which it is going through [this change] that has caused … anxiety,” he said.
After a decade of declines, the humanities’ share of all new bachelor’s degrees fell below 12% in 2015 for the first time since 1987, while degrees in the sciences grew, according to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Some in higher education argue that the liberal arts should not be abandoned for more vocational training. Pasquerella said a liberal arts education is more important than ever at a time of rapid change — and that the best education gives students the ability to be adaptable in the face of this change.
The movement away from the notion that a well-rounded, liberal arts education is a public good has been replaced with the idea that students want a return on their investment in the form of a job, she said.
But Pasquerella wants students to be prepared not just for their first job but for their last job as well, trained to “engage with the most fundamental questions of human existence.”
Goucher’s leadership believes it can do that just as well with its more relevant curriculum. In one of the most heralded changes, the introductory math class has been replaced by Data Analytics, which allows students to do less math theory and more math analysis.
“There aren’t many students who come in and say, ‘I want to solve math problems for the rest of my life,’ ” said Phong Le, a math professor. He said the switch has been hard and exciting for professors. “It is always a challenge when you bring in something that is deeply contextual,” he said, adding that he now must draw from the expertise of other faculty to teach.
While he said he could answer nearly any math question a student had, he now must ask fellow faculty members to weigh in when students take their data analysis into another discipline with which he isn’t familiar. This year, he said, students are studying the water contamination in Flint, Mich. Because data from homes was crowd-sourced, students have access to a myriad of data points and ways to approach their analysis, he said.
Overall, Goucher student leaders see the curriculum changes as positive, if not smoothly implemented. “The student perspective on the new curriculum has been mixed,” said Sam Anderson, a sophomore and student government co-president. He chose the college because of the new curriculum. “In reality, the kinks are still being worked out and students are the people who feel the brunt of that.”
But Baud, the senior international relations and Spanish major, said that she believes the core of what Goucher offers — small classes and the chance to get to know professors — is what will keep students coming as much as a different curriculum.
And Jeff Noel, whose son will be entering the college in the fall, believes the college will offer instruction in the skills he will need as he pursues becoming a writer. His advice to his son was this: “Don’t sweat the future. Opportunities are going to present themselves. You want to have critical thinking. You want to work well with a diverse group of people. You want to follow your passions.”