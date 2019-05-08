Police arrest Johns Hopkins University protestors after monthlong sit-in on main administration building

Baltimore Police on Wednesday arrested students who locked down the Johns Hopkins University main administration building as part of an ongoing protest over the creation of a private police force and the university’s contracts with ICE.

The Hopkins students have been staging a sit-in in Garland Hall since April 3, and locked down the building May 1, chaining doors shut and forcing the building’s closure.

The university president and provost on Tuesday wrote an open letter describing the lockdown as a “forcible occupation” and a violation of criminal law, offering amnesty to students who left the building.

The student protesters have refused to leave Garland Hall until University President Ronald Daniels negotiates with them. They want the university to cancel plans for a private police force, an initiative approved this session by the Maryland General Assembly, as well as the end to contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Baltimore Sun reporter Catherine Rentz contributed to this article.

