Hopkins students and faculty plan walkout Wednesday to protest university's contracts with ICE

Johns Hopkins students and faculty plan to walk out of class Wednesday morning to protest contracts with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The Hopkins Coalition Against ICE organizers wrote in a statement that the university contracts enable “President Trump’s racist immigration policies of mass detainment, deportation and family separation.”

Since 2008, the university has earned more than $7 million from 37 contracts with ICE, according to government spending data. Hopkins has three contracts with the agency totaling more than $1.7 million. The contracts are primarily with the medical school for educational programs that provide emergency medical training and leadership education, which are set to expire in 2019.

Hundreds of students have participated in previous protests, and nearly 2,000 university affiliates have signed a petition calling on Hopkins to immediately end its partnership with the agency. University President Ronald Daniels has rejected the demands of the petition, saying the university is protecting academic freedom.

