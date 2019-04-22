Maryland public universities raising out-of-state tuition by as much as 5%

Students who come to Maryland’s public universities and colleges from out of state will see as much as a 5% increase in tuition next year, after the University of Maryland Board of Regents unanimously approved hikes Friday.

The regents have been raising tuition across the system at about the same rate for the past several years, following then-Gov. Martin O’Malley’s four year tuition freeze beginning in 2006. After the recession, tuition began to increase.

“The first priority is to make the state universities as affordable as possible for in-state residents while also offering students who come from out-of-state a good value to pursue their education at good universities,” said Mike Lurie, a spokesman for the university system.

Undergraduates who are residents of Maryland will get an average 2% increase, although it will vary slightly by institution. The tuition at University of Maryland, College Park is now $8,651 per year for an in-state student, and it will rise $173 next year.

The largest increase in tuition will be for out-of-state students — a 5% increase — at College Park and Towson University campuses. Previously, the increase has been below 5%. At College Park, the increase will take tuition to $34,936 a year, up more than $1,000 a year. At Towson, tuition for non-state residents is rising to about $21,000.

“While more than 75 percent of University of Maryland undergraduates are from Maryland, there is an uptick in applications from out of state,” said Joel Seligman, a spokesman for the university in an email. “Increasing tuition for out-of-state students allows us to invest in academic programs, financial aid, and other priorities.”

The university system projects that it will raise an additional $66.3 million in revenues from tuition and fees, a 3.7% increase.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie