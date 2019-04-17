Stevenson University lists Greenspring campus for sale; officials say sale isn't definite

Stevenson University has listed its Greenspring campus for sale, but school officials are saying that doesn’t mean they intend to go through with a deal.

University officials confirmed this week plans to place the campus, located at 1525 Greenspring Valley Road in Stevenson, on the market through listing agent David S. Brown Enterprises. The decision follows the university’s recent acquisition of the former Rosewood Center, founded in 1888 as a mental health asylum, and plans to expand its Owings Mills campus.

John Buettner, Stevenson’s vice president of marketing and digital communications, posted a statement attempting to clarify the motivation for the listing to Stevenson University Alumni Association’s social media account Tuesday night.

In the post, Buettner said calling the campus “up for sale” leaves a mistaken impression that the campus is being sold.

“It is important to understand that Stevenson does not have a buyer for, nor is it currently in the process of selling the Greenspring campus,” he said in the statement.

“Listing the property gives us a way to explore a range of possible uses for the Greenspring campus by talking with interested parties,” the post states. “A potential sale of the Greenspring campus is just one of several possibilities for the future of the campus. We also continue to explore uses for academic programs, events and activities, and the administrative operations of the university.”

When asked to clarify the message further, Buettner said university officials were considering “alternate uses” for the campus, but did not expand on the reasoning beyond what was given in the alumni page statement.

Messages left with the listing agent representative were not immediately returned.

Stevenson’s announcement follows the acquisition of the 117-acres former Rosewood Center, which roughly doubles the footprint of the private, independent university, The Sun reported in 2017.

“As we have developed the Owings Mills campus and consolidated traditional undergraduate programs there, there are advantages to our undergraduate students of having the facilities, programs, resources, and services that they need in one location,” Buettner said in the statement. “The dramatic and robust expansion of the Owings Mills campus and the pending acquisition of the adjacent Rosewood site from the State of Maryland gives us the ability to envision a future where this is fully possible.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.

