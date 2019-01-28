3 months later, University System of Maryland hasn't begun search for Loh's replacement. Is he leaving?

“Where’s the planning on this? It just doesn’t make sense to me,” Geller said. “They came to this resolution in October, that he was going to leave. What are they waiting for?”

Harry Geller, an elected member of the board of trustees for the University of Maryland College Park Foundation, which oversees the financial investments of the foundation and advises the president on a range of initiatives, said he believed the university should stick to the plan for Loh to depart in June, as it has told the public he would, and he is concerned that the university system hasn’t taken the appropriate steps to make that happen.

Other universities have made similar changes, which some medical professionals see as best practices. Some of Loh’s critics suggested that such a change could have helped prevent McNair’s death, in which it was determined that the training staff failed to provide the 19-year-old offensive lineman with potentially life-saving care in the moments immediately following his collapse, including immediately placing him into an ice bath. When McNair arrived at Washington Adventist Hospital, his body temperature was 106 degrees, according to medical records.

His clashes with the regents through the McNair scandal created complicated power dynamics among university system leadership, and his choice to accept “legal and moral responsibility” for McNair’s death went against advice from the state attorney general’s office . Loh also received criticism for poor oversight of the football program after a task force named by the regents found “a culture where problems festered because too many players feared speaking out,” and poor oversight of the athletic department overall when it was revealed his office had never implemented a 2017 proposal to place the school’s athletic training staff under the supervision of the university system’s medical school in Baltimore.

If Loh does attempt to stay on at the university, the decision could be met with mixed reviews.

“Right now, the student body and the campus community have been left in the dark,” Allen said. “These searches should be held expeditiously, using their own words, and this is all but that.”

Jonathan Allen, the student body president, said the response he has received from the system to questions about the future of the university’s leadership has been insufficient for months.

Members of the Board of Regents , including Chairwoman Linda Gooden , did not respond to requests for comment or could not be reached.

Lurie said the selection of leaders at the system’s institutions “is among the Board of Regents’ most important responsibilities,” and that the system would “share next steps in that process as they are decided.”

Lurie did acknowledge the system had not started its search for Loh’s replacement, but said in a statement that system officials “are in the process of speaking to as many stakeholders as possible to better understand the needs of the institution and how a search can best be structured to ensure the selection of the candidate best qualified to continue moving the university — and our state — forward.”

Mike Lurie, a university system spokesman, also declined to comment on Loh’s future status at the university, or make university system officials available to discuss the issues. He also declined to comment on reporting from the website Inside Maryland Sports and WTOP-FM in Washington last week that Loh has raised the idea of his staying on in his position beyond June. He said Loh’s future at the university “falls into a personnel area,” and thus is not something he can comment on.

University spokeswoman Katie Lawson has declined in recent days to comment on behalf of the university, on Loh’s intentions for the future or the university’s search for his replacement. Like Loh, she noted only that Loh “serves at the pleasure of the Board of Regents,” and referred all questions to the University System of Maryland.

Asked how he responded to the Baltimore Democrat’s plea, Loh said only: “I very much appreciate his comments, and I serve at the pleasure of the board.”

At a post-holiday brunch Sunday hosted by state Sen. James Rosapepe at The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park, several speakers supported Loh remaining as president — none more strongly than Rep. Elijah Cummings, who said he “begged” Loh to stay.

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh ’s decision to take “legal and moral responsibility” for mistakes made in treating 19-year-old football player Jordan McNair went against advice from the attorney general’s office, according to a source with knowledge of the proceedings.

And Loh, for his part, will not answer a key question: whether he still intends to leave.

But three months later, and less than six months from Loh’s scheduled departure, the system has yet to form the committee and has shared little information about where the process stands.

University System of Maryland officials said they would begin searching for Loh’s replacement “as soon as possible,” and could form a search committee within weeks. They promised transparency.

Geller said “the whole McNair situation, as tragic as it was for that poor kid, was mishandled, and that hasn't changed,” he said.

Student protesters also have called for Loh’s departure — and are still calling for it.

Katie Brown, 31, a communications doctoral candidate and university graduate assistant who has helped rally student voices, said there was “no evidence to suggest the university is headed in the right direction” under Loh — who she believed “prioritizes development over the actual mission of the university” and has ignored racism on campus, devalued diversity initiatives and allowed “horrible conditions for graduate students” to persist.

She pointed to the heatstroke death of McNair, who was black, and the fatal 2017 campus stabbing of Bowie State University student Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III, who was also black and whose killing is being investigated as a hate crime. Weren’t they enough for Loh to be removed, given they both happened on his watch? she asks.

“I don’t know what it takes for someone to no longer be trusted in that position,” Brown said.

However, Loh’s leadership of the university, including through the recent scandals, has been lauded by many allies, too, including politicians in Annapolis and the McNair family.

In remarks Sunday, Loh talked about close partnerships that have helped the university and the College Park community grow and flourish. He did not address his future.

“I’m going to tell you what I told him. ... I begged him to stay,” Cummings said when he took the microphone. “Dr. Loh, I want you to listen to me carefully: No matter what you do, my brother, your fingerprints will be on this area, and the University of Maryland, for centuries.”

“I don’t know what you’re going to do,” Cummings said, looking at Loh, at which Rosapepe broke in with, “He’s going to stay!” — drawing much applause from the gathering of state and local politicians, university officials and area residents.

Billy Murphy, an attorney for the McNair family, said they and many others in Maryland would welcome Loh staying on.

“The overwhelming sentiment in the public is to ask him to continue, and that’s how the McNairs feel,” Murphy said.

“Dr. Loh will go down in the history of the University of Maryland as one of its finest presidents,” Murphy said. “He has a commitment to high moral values and ethics, he has stepped up to the plate magnificently in what would ordinarily be an impossible situation, and he did the right thing.”

Murphy’s law firm, Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, took the procedural step in September of putting state officials on notice that the McNair family might sue, which is required by law as a condition of filing a lawsuit later, but no suit had been filed as of Monday.

Amelia Chasse, a spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, did not respond to requests for comment from Hogan on Loh’s future at the university.

Loh’s salary was $675,000 in 2017.

Whatever the outcome, the lack of clarity around university leadership has gotten old, Allen said, and flies in the face of promises for more transparency made in the wake of McNair’s death last year and the confusing string of leadership decisions that came after — including the retention-but-then-firing of football Coach DJ Durkin.

“To be quite honest, this whole process has not been transparent at all whatsoever, as the process was over the fall semester with Coach Durkin,” Allen said.

In October, after the September report found failures in McNair’s treatment by university staff and amid a political storm, Loh announced his retirement, and the Board of Regents announced that Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans would keep their jobs. When that drew outrage, and more political criticism — including from the governor — there was a startling reversal, and Loh fired Durkin.

Then-chair of the Board of Regents, James Brady, said the search for Loh’s replacement would “begin as soon as possible.” But then Brady resigned himself, saying his “continued presence on the board will inhibit its ability to move Maryland’s higher education agenda forward.”

On Monday, Brady declined to comment, saying he had “no interest in putting myself in the middle of this again.”

Lurie said at the time that if the board followed past practice, it would vote in the next several weeks to appoint a search committee and hire a national search firm.

Loh’s predecessor, C.D. Mote Jr., announced his retirement in February 2010, and a search committee to find his replacement was announced the same month. Mote retired in August, the same month Loh was named as his replacement, though Provost Nariman Farvardin served as interim president until Loh took the job that November.

Lurie said Friday that if Loh were to retire prior to his replacement’s being named or arriving on campus, another university official — such as Provost Mary Ann Rankin — could serve as interim president, as Farvardin did.

Brown, the graduate student, said she was not surprised by the latest round of calls for Loh’s retention, in part because she never trusted his retirement announcement. “Truthfully, this is the type of savvy-ness that Loh is really good at — making these little maneuvers that give him wiggle room,” she said.

But it would be horrible, she said, if “A huge scandal plays out, and this guy, without any input from the community, is still going to manage to get out of it? That is incredibly frustrating and does not bode well for the future.”

Allen, the student body president, said he believed Loh should stay on as president, at least until his replacement arrived on the campus.

“I don’t think the university should have an interim president or instability in its leadership,” Allen said.

He also said system Chancellor Bob Caret should respond to inquiries he has sent asking about the status of the search. The lack of a response to date, Allen said, “shows the system’s continued lack of transparency.”

Lurie declined to comment on Allen’s concerns. Caret said in September that he still had faith in Loh, and would not “leave anyone in place that I don’t believe can make the right decisions” running the university.

“There are too many things that can go wrong,” he said.

