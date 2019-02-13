Rod Rosenstein to speak at University of Baltimore law school graduation

Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. deputy attorney general, will deliver the keynote speech for the University of Baltimore School of Law’s commencement in May.

A Bethesda resident and Philadelphia native, Rosenstein served as Maryland’s U.S. attorney for 12 years before he was tapped for the federal position in April 2017 and left his office in Baltimore.

During his time in Maryland, Rosenstein oversaw high-profile cases, including charging the Baltimore Police Department’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force, prosecuting a man in the killing of 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott, and indicting dozens of people in prison corruption scandals at the Baltimore City Detention Center and the Eastern Correctional Institution.

In D.C., Rosenstein oversees the probe into possible collusion between Russians and Trump associates during the 2016 presidential election. He appointed special counsel Robert S. Mueller III after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation.

Sessions has since been fired by Trump and Matt Whitaker has been serving as acting attorney general. Trump has nominated William Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, to replace him.

Rosenstein’s position in Washington became jeopardized last year after the New York Times published a story about him allegedly discussing secretly recording the president and invoking the 25th amendment — a method to remove an unfit chief executive — against Trump. In January, multiple news outlets reported that Rosenstein was expected to leave his position after Barr is confirmed.

Rosenstein graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1989, and during his time as a law student he interned under Mueller, then-acting U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

The University of Baltimore School of Law’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 13 at the Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric in Baltimore.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan