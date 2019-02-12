Morgan State University wins $1.6 million aerospace grant

Morgan State University has won a three-year, $1.6 million grant that will fund the building of a rocket lab at the university.

Base11, a nonprofit that works to increase diversity in STEM fields, awarded Morgan the Aerospace Workforce and Leadership Development Grant, to help grow a generation of aerospace scientists and engineers.

Morgan was one of eight historically black colleges and universities that applied for the grant. African Americans make up 5 percent of the science and engineering workforce.

The grant will be used to build a liquid-fuel rocketry lab, as well as recruit new faculty to the program.

Morgan said in a statement that it is hoping to launch a rocket that reaches 150,000 feet by 2022.

