MICA president apologizes for school's history of racist admission policies

Maryland Institute College of Art president Samuel Hoi apologized publicly Thursday for the school’s history of racist admission policies, a move that was prompted in part by a student’s recent exhibit on the often hidden experience of black artists at the college.

For nearly 60 years, MICA excluded people of color from admissions, Hoi said in the memo. The president was moved to apologize for the policy following his visit to photography student Deyane Moses’ senior thesis project exhibit “Blackives,” which included a demonstration on campus Thursday.

Moses, a photography major with the class of 2019, created the exhibit “Blackives” and built the Maryland Institute Black Archives, which uses the school’s records to reconstruct the “largely invisible presence of black artists” at MICA, according to the project’s online platform.

Hoi described the apology published on the college’s website as an effort to “own and confront” the school’s racist past. Moses did not immediately return an email requesting comment Thursday.

“MICA as an institution — represented by its president, vice presidents and board of trustees — apologizes for its historical denial of access to talented students for no other reason than the color of their skin, and for the hardships to those who were admitted but not supported for their success,” Hoi said in the memo.

In an emailed statement, Hoi said he issued the apology in part because of Moses’s project and because Thursday marked a day that an aspiring black student demanded acceptance to MICA’s main building steps in 1896 and was turned away. Moses also organized a “Take Back the Steps” demonstration Thursday to honor black students that came before her, according to a social media post.

“An institutional acknowledgment in the form of an apology, no matter how sincere, is empty unless it is rooted in a systemic commitment for change and unless it represents meaningful action that is in progress,” Hoi said.

The memo goes on to detail some of MICA’s racist history dating back to the 19th century.

In 1891, MICA was forced “by legal appointment” to admit its first African-American student, Harry T. Pratt, to the school. The enrollment was “met with protests by the MICA board and led to reportedly 100 students dropping out (very significant for a much smaller MICA at the time,)” the memo states.

Following Pratt’s graduation, the college adopted a policy in 1895 restricting enrollment to only white students. The policy remained in place until 1954, when the MICA board unanimously decided to open admission to all races, the memo states.

The exhibit and apology come as universities across the country grapple with racist photos surfacing from yearbooks of students in blackface.

In Maryland, a number of such photos have surfaced in old University of Maryland, College Park yearbooks. University of Maryland President Wallace Loh called the images “profoundly hurtful and distressing.”

Hoi, who was appointed in 2014, said in his memo that the apology follows a Presidential Task Force report released in August, examining how the college can better address diversity, equity, inclusion and globalization.

Moses’ exhibit is extended beyond its original closing date and will be reinstalled in the Main Building on MICA campus, according to the university.

Baltimore Sun reporters Sarah Meehan and Talia Richman contributed to this article.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed