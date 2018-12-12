Five more adenovirus cases confirmed at University of Maryland, bringing total to 35

At least 35 cases of adenovirus have been confirmed at the University of Maryland, College Park as of Wednesday, according to the university. That’s five more than were reported a week ago.

Ten samples have been confirmed as adenovirus 7, one of the strains that can lead to more serious illnesses, according to a letter to the school community.

The virus led to the death of a freshman in November.

The university plans to deep-clean frequently touched surfaces in dorms during students’ winter break to combat the spread of the virus, including disinfecting doorknobs, desks, dressers, counters, light switches, faucets and bed frames.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring the adenovirus outbreak on the College Park campus. There are more than 50 strains of adenovirus, and the pathogen can cause symptoms ranging from mild common colds to serious complications, such as intestinal infections or neurological problems.



Adenovirus 7 is among the strains that can lead to more serious illnesses. On Nov. 19, one specimen collected at the school by the CDC had been identified as adenovirus 7, the University Health Center reported. And by Nov. 29, four of five additional samples sent to the CDC tested positive for adenovirus 7, according to the health center. By Wednesday, 10 samples had been confirmed as adenovirus 7 by the CDC.



