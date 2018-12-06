Johns Hopkins University missed 18 complaints of sexual misconduct due to a website issue, officials say

Johns Hopkins University mistakenly blocked 18 complaints of sexual misconduct filed online from reaching its Title IX office between January 2016 and October 2018, the university said Thursday.

A statement from the University’s Office of Institutional Equity, which investigates such complaints, attributed the problem to an issue with its website.

The announcement comes as more than 1,000 students, alumni and students from other universities have signed a petition demanding more transparent and quicker investigations into sexual abuse complaints and improved accountability from the university.

A group called JHUToo is planning a protest today at noon to urge the university to reform its investigations. In particular, they are asking for more decisive action — especially in one case in which a visiting graduate student alleges she was sexually assaulted by a Johns Hopkins University professor, according to a petition.

In the statement posted online by the Office of Institutional Equity, officials wrote that they will be working to fix its website, to respond to students and to correct its records as needed.

One student who filed a complaint of sexual assault on campus in 2016 posted a message she said she received from the university yesterday to the JHUToo student Facebook group. The university message notified her that the complaint she submitted in 2016 had not reached investigators, she said.

“They never got back to me, and the issue was never addressed by the institution,” she wrote the student group, according to her message, which was forwarded to The Sun.

Complaints of sexual misconduct filed with the Office of Institutional Equity nearly doubled, from 153 in 2016 to 275 in 2017, according to the office’s 2017 annual report.

The full statement regarding the blocked complaints from the Office of Institutional Equity reads:

We want to inform the university community that we recently learned of an issue with the OIE website that mistakenly blocked OIE from receiving 18 reports of alleged sexual misconduct from January 2016 through October 2018. Two of these reports were submitted in 2016, two were submitted in 2017 and 14 were submitted in 2018. OIE is in the process of reaching out to all those who submitted reports that OIE did not receive, and will provide expedited support and services to address their concerns immediately. OIE has been working with Campus Safety and Security to update university crime logs and Clery reports as needed, and is also consulting with university IT professionals to ensure the website error has been fixed.

On behalf of the university and the staff of OIE, we are sincerely sorry for this error and for the distress it may have caused. Anyone who takes the step to file a report deserves and should expect timely action and response, and we are taking immediate steps to support those whose reports were mistakenly blocked. For community members with additional questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact OIE at titleixcoordinator@jhu.edu or (410) 516-8075.

