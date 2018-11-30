After lawsuit, complaints from women, University of Maryland School of Medicine announces sweeping changes

The University of Maryland School of Medicine announced a sweeping initiative Friday that aims to change the culture in the institution, which took a public bruising recently from allegations that officials there failed to create an equitable environment for women.

The school is promoting several women to executive leadership positions, creating a committee to make more recommendations and assess progress and launching an email box for anyone to raise concerns or ask questions under the initiative called “Program in Cultural Transformation.”

“Addressing these issues starts with assembling a diverse leadership team which can help guide us through this process of making real substantive cultural changes,” said Dr. E. Albert Reece, dean of the medical school and executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, in a statement ahead of an announcement to faculty, students and staff during a Friday “listening tour.”

“They will also provide strong academic and scientific leadership of the various programs and academic units within the” school of medicine, he said.

In his remarks, Reece didn’t directly address the specific complaints against the school, which were outlined in articles in The Baltimore Sun earlier this month.

An anonymous group of women that included faculty and medical residents said they had warned top university officials in January that prominent surgeons had inappropriate sexual relationships with subordinates and created a “hostile work environment” in the medical school and its affiliated hospital, the University of Maryland Medical Center.

There was a culture, the women wrote in a letter to Reece and University of Maryland, Baltimore President Jay A. Perman, where it appeared women could get ahead if they slept with certain surgeons. They signed it #TimesUp, #MeToo, reflecting a national movement to empower women to speak up about sexual harassment and other treatment.

“We don't understand why you continue to promote men who abuse their power, fuel a culture of inequality, and further extend a work environment of hostility,” said the letter, obtained by The Sun.

The letter came eight months before Dr. Carly Goldstein, a 31-year-old former research coordinator, filed suit against the university alleging she was sexually harassed by a vascular surgeon and professor, Dr. Robert Crawford. The suit claims university officials ignored her please for help stopping the harassment she says went on from 2014 to 2017.

The Sun found that at least three other women had complained about the doctor’s behavior. They said inappropriate comments were accepted as part of the male-dominated vascular surgery department.

In the Sun article, university officials said they took all allegations of misconduct seriously and had taken steps to address them. Officials said they also had begun assessing the environment generally and taking action before Friday’s announcement, including required sexual misconduct awareness and prevention training program for all students, faculty and staff, and creation of a task force on culture.

The latest restructuring seeks to go further to address the atmosphere on the medical campus on the West Side of downtown. Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center typically also hold titles in the medical school, where the initiative is being rolled out.

Women generally have been under represented in Maryland departments, and in the top ranks of medicine across the country. Roughly four out of five surgeons are male, and on the academic side, women constitute 26 percent of assistant professors of surgery, 13 percent of associate professors and 8 percent of professors, according to the Association of Women Surgeons.

Before the initiative announced at Maryland, there was just one woman among the 25 department chairs in the medical school and women represented only 19 percent of its medical school leadership, including chairs, directors and deans. This is despite growing numbers of women entering and working in medicine. About 40 percent of full-time faculty and 60 percent of medical students in the medical school are women.

The new appointments will change the numbers, including in the top tiers. Women have been named to positions of chief operating officer for school of medicine, senior associate dean for medical student education, associate dean for medical student admissions and associate dean for faculty affairs and cultural transformation.

In total, the changes will mean women make up 43 percent of the dean’s executive cabinet and 23 percent of the school’s senior leadership, including department chairs, the executive cabinet and directors of programs, centers and institutes.

Reece said the goal is a respectful, inclusive and professional work environment. Another is to be a model for academic medicine, which the university says has been identified in a recent national Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine report as having a high risk for discrimination, inequity and harassment.

Dr. Nancy Lowitt, who will head Maryland’s new Program in Cultural Transformation, said a priority would be creating policies and expectations for professional conduct backed up with consequences. Lowitt, who had been associate dean for faculty affairs and chief conflict of interest officer for the school, had already been working on other initiatives aimed at helping develop women as leaders, according to the university. They included a series of leadership workshops for junior faculty and forming an informal working group for women faculty to discus mentoring, work-life balance, care-giving and individual wellness.

“We know that our ability to provide high quality patient care, ensure patient safety, develop new devices and therapies, test new ideas, and teach our students and colleagues, depends on an environment and a culture defined by professionalism, respect and collaboration,” Lowitt said, “and where all have the opportunity to contribute and to succeed.”

