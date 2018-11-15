Elizabeth Warren to deliver Morgan State University winter commencement address

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will deliver Morgan State University’s winter commencement address, the school announced Wednesday.

Warren will also receive an honorary doctorate from the Baltimore-based historically black institution during the Dec. 14 ceremony.

University President David Wilson said the campus community looks forward to “gaining some positive insights and advice that can be applied now as well in the future.”

“At Morgan, we strive to expose our students to an array of thought leaders by bringing some of the most diverse and powerful voices to campus,” Wilson said in a news release. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of the most progressive entities on the political landscape, and what she has to offer in terms of her experiences and leadership is something that is sure to benefit our students as they leave this institution and begin the journey to become leaders in their own right.”

Warren, an outspoken Trump critic who is widely expected to make a 2020 presidential bid, is fresh off a successful re-election campaign. The former Harvard law professor was first elected as a Massachusetts senator in 2012.

