Maryland State School Board will not adjust star rating system, after concerns from teachers

Despite misgivings that the newly developed star rating system for schools is too easy, the Maryland State School Board decided Tuesday not to make changes.

After a backlash from teachers and others around the state to a proposal to make earning a top star rating a little more difficult, the board decided to stay the course.

Maryland State School Superintendent Karen Salmon made the recommendation after concerns were raised that it was too soon to change a system that had only been introduced last fall.

The system grades schools on their academic achievement in the form of test scores, and a variety of other factors, including attendance, graduation rate, and whether the school has a well rounded curriculum.

Student test scores on a new science test and the results of surveys of each school’s parents, teachers and students have not been included in the new accountability measure.

The board considered changes to its newly released star rating system for schools after some complaints that it was too easy to earn a high rating.

When the first ratings were released in November, 43% of schools in the state were awarded four stars on a five-star scale, leading to the concern that the rating system was skewed.

Salmon said some local superintendents, as well as others, have questioned whether a school that had earned only 60 out of 100 possible points in the rating system should be awarded four stars.

