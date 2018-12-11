Hogan to announce $3.5 billion for new school construction projects across Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan planned to announce $3.5 billion Tuesday for school construction projects across the state, thanks in part to a new constitutional amendment that forces the addition of casino revenue to school funding.

The governor is expected to make the announcement of a planned Building Opportunity Fund at 11:15 a.m. at Highland Park Elementary School in Landover.

His office says the projects will result in 27,000 jobs.

Hogan plans to submit legislation during the 2019 General Assembly session that would add $1.9 billion in new school construction projects over five years. That funding would be in addition to the $1.6 billion in public school construction funding currently included in the state’s five-year capital budget.

The legislation will give the Maryland Stadium Authority oversight of these additional school construction funds, and include accountability measures, according to the governor’s office.

The new funding will come from revenue bonds funded by casino gaming revenues. In November, nearly 90 percent of voters supported a constitutional amendment to direct revenue from Maryland’s casino to supplement existing education funding, after The Baltimore Sun reported casino dollars had not gone to bolster school budgets more than what the state already was required to spend.

Hogan and Democratic lawmakers both pushed to dedicate more money for schools, and the amendment — created by Democratic leaders — means an additional $4.4 billion will go to school funding over 10 years.

The new legislation is modeled after Baltimore’s 21st Century School Buildings Program, which funded the opening of five newly renovated buildings this year.

The Hogan administration has not yet released a list of schools that will receive the funding, but said the money will cover “more than 90 percent of the projects requested by local school systems from 2020 to 2024.” Specific funds will be distributed and approved through votes of the state Board of Public Works.

This story will be updated.

