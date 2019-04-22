Montgomery County schools under investigation for alleged discrimination against Asian American students

Federal officials are investigating allegations of discrimination against Asian American students in a suburban school system in Maryland where parents have complained that race was unlawfully used as a factor in magnet program admissions.

The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights notified families it had taken up the case in March, months after a spate of complaints was filed against Montgomery County school officials.

Parent leaders involved in the action allege that the school system — the state’s largest — discriminated against Asian American students while seeking greater racial balance in two sought-after middle school magnet programs.

They say the number of Asian American students invited into the programs fell 23 percent from 2016 to 2017, amid a wave of attention to diversity issues, and then dropped by 20 percent the next year after a new screening and selection process took effect.

Federal officials received 10 complaints raising similar concerns, which have been incorporated into one case, federal officials said in letters to parents.

“They have come up with an admissions process that has drastically reduced the chances that an Asian American student will be admitted,” said Siva Anantham, a father of three from Bethesda who submitted a 26-page request asking for federal action on behalf of Asian American families across the school system.

Anantham alleged that conscious or subconscious bias affected the process as the school system sought diversity, and pointed out that the number of white students increased over the two-year period. He took issue with a new consideration: the home school of magnet applicants.

Students are viewed less favorably for a magnet seat if they have a peer group of 20 or more similarly gifted classmates at their home schools. The idea is that students who have such a peer group at school can come together for advanced classes, whereas gifted students who don’t have academic peers at their schools may especially need a magnet program.

Anantham and others call the factor “a proxy for race,” saying Asian American students are more likely to be from the middle schools with these peer groups and that only Asian Americans saw a decline.

The allegations come as the Trump administration has shown skepticism of affirmative action in education. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center landed in the spotlight this month for agreeing to stop considering race in medical school admissions.

Montgomery officials reject the allegations of discrimination, saying they have worked to improve access and opportunity for all.

“We have a process that includes everyone,” said Derek Turner, spokesman for the system, calling the selection process for the magnet programs name blind and race blind.

Turner said the decline in Asian American students is a result of a much larger and more diverse applicant pool and that in one of the years referenced, fewer Asian American students applied.

“Race plays no factor in the selection of students,” he said.

An Education Department spokesman confirmed that officials opened an investigation in mid-March of possible discrimination against Asian Americans in admissions in Montgomery. No details could be provided, he said.

In a March 13 letter to Anantham, the Office for Civil Rights said it will investigate whether the school system engaged in “purposeful racial discrimination by adopting a universal selection process to intentionally exclude Asian and Asian American students from its magnet middle schools.”

The letter said the investigation “in no way” suggests it has decided the merits of the allegations.

Asian American parents in Montgomery say their concerns date to 2016, after the release of a report showingblack and Hispanic students were less likely than whites and Asians to be chosen for a number of selective academic programs and to enroll in them. The study suggested improving early talent development and changing the selection process.

Alex Zhong, a father of three from Silver Spring, said the school system has not been transparent about how it now decides who qualifies for magnet programs. “It’s a black box,” he said. His daughter was turned down in 2018, he said, despite academic successes that included a 98 percent composite score on an admissions-related test.

“It’s really hard to understand why my child’s academic performance was so good, outstanding, and at the same time she was rejected; she was not making the wait list,” said Zhong, who said he appealed three times at one school and twice at another before succeeding.

As he encountered other Asian American parents with similar disappointments, he co-founded a group — the Association for Education Fairness — to advocate on the issue. Several dozen parents are core members and several hundred have voiced support, he said.

The programs at issue in recent complaints are a math-science magnet at Takoma Park Middle School and a humanities magnet at Eastern Middle School — programs with far more demand than capacity. In 2018, 279 students were invited, data shows.

“The simple issue is whether we should consider race or not,” said Zhong, who said he and some other parents were partly inspired by the 2014 lawsuit filed against Harvard University, which is accused of discriminating against Asian American applicants. The case awaits a judge’s decision.

In Montgomery, Asian American students represent 14 percent of the student body in public schools, while Hispanic students account for 31 percent, white students 28 percent, black students 22 percent and multiracial students 5 percent.

As the selection process changed, more black, Latino and economically disadvantaged students were tapped for the magnet programs. But the largest groups in 2018 were white students, at 39 percent of those invited to take spots, and Asian American students, at 25 percent, school system data show.

School officials said the previous selection process was parent-driven and relied on applications. The new system starts with universal screening — meaning that 8,164 fifth-graders were considered for 2018-2019.