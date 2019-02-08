Greenebaum foundation gives $8 million to McDonogh School

McDonogh School has received $8 million, its second largest philanthropic gift ever, toward building a new middle school.

The gift is from the Stewart and Marlene Greenebaum Family Foundation, which challenged other donors and community members to raise the remaining $17 million cost of the new building. The couple’s son, Michael Greenebaum, is a trustee and parent of students at the Owings Mills school.

The building that currently houses the middle school was built in 1937, McDonogh Head of School David J. Farace said in a statement.

“A new, modern-day middle school will greatly enhance teaching and learning during these formative years,” he said, “providing students with experiences that will benefit them for a lifetime.”

Stewart Greenebaum was a developer who died in 2017. He and his wife, who died in December, founded the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, and provided financial support to other medical facilities and scholarships.

Michael Greenebaum said in a statement that the gift to McDonogh was an homage to his parents’ legacy, and will give students “the best possible learning environment to grow and flourish.”

