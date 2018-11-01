Can University of Maryland regain respect after mishandling response to Jordan McNair's death?

It took decades and hundreds of millions of dollars to build the University of Maryland at College Park into what its website calls “one of the nation’s preeminent public research universities.”

But in less than a week, that hard-won prestige was tarnished by what was widely viewed as a botched effort to address the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair.

In a seesawing sequence of events, the university system’s Board of Regents reinstated the suspended football coach DJ Durkin, prompting UM President Wallace D. Loh to announce his retirement. Then, amid widespread outrage over the regents’ actions, Loh fired Durkin.

And by week’s end, James T. Brady, the regents chair, had resigned.

While the exit of Durkin and Brady eased some of the immediate criticism, the fallout remains. A major donor says she’s cutting off what has been a multi-million-dollar stream of funding. Professors and deans said the regents’ interference with campus governance threatened academic freedom. And many in the Greater Terp Nation worry the damage could prove lasting.

“This is a major setback,” said Parris Glendening, the former governor and veteran University of Maryland professor. “Very real, long-term harm has been done to the university — to everything from fundraising to recruitment of top quality faculty and the recruitment of students.

“This was a net loss from every perspective,” he said. “It’s both process and outcome that is going to make the University of Maryland College Park an example of how not to handle a crisis.”

Now, say supporters of the school, the university needs to right itself — fixing what damage it can, and restoring its badly battered image. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the state’s flagship campus, whose chance to compete for the best students, athletes, faculty, programs and grants could be harmed by a lingering cloud.

“As an alum, it was really embarrassing,” said Keith Booth, a former star Terps basketball player.

“It was plain and simple what should have been done,” Booth said: Fire Durkin. But instead, the regents prolonged the pain of McNair’s death with months of investigation and the “national embarrassment” of holding no one accountable, he said.

The repair has to go beyond personnel, public relations executives said.

“They should not assume that firing the coach ends this,” said Jeff Hunt, a crisis communications consultant hired by Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal. “If they don’t have some way of bringing closure to this, it’s going to be an open wound that people keep picking at.”

Much of the focus has turned to the regents, the normally low-profile, 17-member board appointed by the governor to oversee the state’s 12 institutions of higher education. None of the regents responded to a request for comment for this article.

Baltimore lawyer Jim Shea, the board’s former chairman, was among many who denounced what he called the regents’ unprecedented interference in campus personnel decisions when they voted to keep Durkin.

Any hiring or firing decisions, beyond the appointing of college presidents, oversteps their authority, he said.

“That very much violates the principle of shared governance, undermines the president and most importantly, diminishes the job of the presidency,” said Shea, chairman emeritus of the Venable law firm.

Steven Fink, a crisis communications consultant and author, said the interference has to be addressed — and in fact, Gov. Larry Hogan, who appointed most of the regents, and state legislators have called for an investigation and public hearings.

“Shaking up the board is the right thing to,” Fink said. “The fact that the governor is involved just shows you how this has spiraled out of control.”

The outcry over the regents swiftly had fiscal ramifications: Alumna and donor Karen Levenson wrote the regents Wednesday night to say she was shutting her checkbook until she was certain that proper governance was restored. Levenson seeded the Do Good Institute, a $75 million initiative that sought to create a culture of philanthropy throughout the College Park campus and is a major funder of the university’s School of Public Policy.

Brady’s resignation was welcomed by many, but Levenson and others are awaiting more systemic assurances.

“What matters to me is that there be clarity with regard to the role of the board of regents,” she told The Baltmore Sun. “I am heartened by the governor’s statements and look forward to the results of the efforts he has promised to take.”

Levenson is co-chair of a $1.5 billion fundraising campaign announced this spring, the university’s largest ever. With major contributions from the likes of prominent alumni like Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, the campaign has already raised more than $900 million.

But now, the University of Maryland College Park Foundation, which launched the campaign, said the regents dealt “a fatal blow” to its efforts “to raise funds for the flagship of the system to bring the best and brightest students to College Park, hire and retain outstanding faculty, provide superb facilities, and to improve the surrounding community.”

Terry W. Hartle, senior vice president at the American Council on Education, said fundraising may indeed take an initial hit. But addressing the problems exposed by this episode should help the university recover both its image and its donors.

“Over the long term, institutions that are responsible and transparent with addressing the problems will be fine,” he said.

Not long after the Penn State scandal broke in 2011, for example, the university reached a record $2 billion endowment, set an admissions record and continued to sell out football games — just as Hartle had predicted.