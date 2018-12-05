Great Mills High School on lockdown, sheriff says no threat to students

Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland, where a school shooting occurred in March, has again been placed on lockdown following “reported sightings of a possibly armed individual in the area,” the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the lockdown was a precautionary measure and that there’s no threat to the students or neighboring community.

A large number of police responded to the area surrounding the high school, where a student was fatally shot and another was injured by a fellow student who killed himself after being confronted by a school resource officer.

The armed person Wednesday was reported to have been seen in the area near the school — not inside the school building, said Cpl. Julie Yingling, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

“Out of an overabundance of caution, we have locked down the school to keep students and faculty safe,” Yingling said.

A few Great Mills student activists who survived the shooting in March drove 15 hours to Parkland, Fla., this summer to meet with survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting to share their grief, fear, anger and emotional scars, and discuss gun reform measures.

