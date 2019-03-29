Congressman Elijah Cummings to speak at Morgan State commencement

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings will serve as the keynote speaker of Morgan State University’s spring graduation ceremony, university President David Wilson announced this week.

Cummings, who represents Maryland’s 7th Congressional District and began his role as chair of House Committee on Oversight and Reform earlier this year, will be Morgan’s keynote commencement speaker for the second time when he speaks to the university’s nearly 800 graduates May 18.

He spoke at Morgan’s 2006 commencement and was also presented with an honorary degree. Cummings, a Baltimore native, is a member of Morgan’s Board of Regents.

“It is a great honor to have Congressman Cummings, an iconic civic leader of our time, share his perspective, experience and wisdom with our graduates on this grand occasion,” Wilson said in a release. “Having an opportunity to work closely with Congressman Cummings in his invaluable service to our Board of Regents, and witnessing his contributions to this nation and his community, I am certain there is not a voice that could make a greater impact on students as they embark on the next stage of their journey.”

nruiz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/NathanSRuiz