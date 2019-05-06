Baltimore school with large immigrant population loses vital funding source

Just four years ago, more than 90 percent of students at John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle were identified as poor.

This staggering poverty rate meant the federal government provided the Southeast Baltimore school with free, fresh fruits and vegetables for kids. New teachers could qualify for special loan forgiveness, and a bevy of grants were accessible. Perhaps most important, John Ruhrah qualified for Title I, a federal program that directs resources to poor schools.

Next year, John Ruhrah will lose its Title I status and the nearly $250,000 attached to it. The district’s method of determining poverty — which officials acknowledge undercounts children from immigrant families — considers only 32 percent of the school’s students as poor.

More than half of John Ruhrah’s roughly 850 students speak English as a second language, a proxy for measuring the immigrant population. This means they aren’t all being captured within the school’s count of low-income students.

“I know the poverty is still there,” Principal Mary Donnelly said. “It’s just not being identified.”

School districts historically used eligibility for free and reduced-price meals as a proxy for poverty. Families would turn in paperwork outlining their income and need for food assistance. If a student qualified to receive a free or reduced-price lunch, the student was identified as poor. Most districts in Maryland still use this approach.

But in 2015, Baltimore joined the federal universal free-lunch and breakfast program. The shift enabled every child in the school system to get nutritious food each day, in a manner that eliminates stigma and the need for districts to sort through burdensome paperwork.

To participate in what’s known as the Community Eligibility Provision, the city had to change the way it calculated poverty. Officials now use “direct certification”: To be counted as low-income, a family must participate in federal public assistance programs, such as food stamps. Students from immigrant families are less likely to qualify for those programs, or even apply, experts say, given fiery White House rhetoric, President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and his administration’s threat to hold immigrants’ use of public assistance against them.

“Immigration policy is education policy,” said Erica Greenberg, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

This has led to the inequitable distribution of Title I dollars, principals say. It’s affecting schools across the city at which many immigrant students attend. This population of students is rapidly growing in Baltimore, even as total enrollment declines.

John Ruhrah’s loss of its Title I designation represents a particularly dire example of what happens when a school’s poverty rate doesn’t accurately reflect the families it serves, and is regarded by some as a bellwether of problems to come.

There are 112 city schools that still meet Title I criteria for next year — but at several, leaders are worried that as their immigrant population increases, they will end up like John Ruhrah. Already, some schools have seen their Title I allocations decrease, even if they haven’t lost the status altogether.

Schools do not ask families for proof of citizenship. While some students in city schools are undocumented, many are themselves U.S. citizens, but come from households of mixed immigration statuses.

District officials have committed to taking steps to reduce the impact of losing Title I status at John Ruhrah. Because most of John Ruhrah’s Title I funds have historically gone toward paying for staff, the district has committed to funding three positions centrally. Still, Donnelly and others are concerned that these temporary solutions aren’t enough to fix a complex, systemic problem.

Typically, before the shift, around 80 percent of city students were identified as low-income. The move to direct certification has made it appear like poverty — in a city where the median household income is $46,641 — has fallen districtwide, to 52.7 percent. The revised method for calculating poverty also sets a higher threshold for a family’s income.

“We are starting to see, unfortunately, that schools with high Latinx populations are continuing to drop in their poverty rates,” said the school system’s chief of staff, Alison Perkins-Cohen. “It’s impacting schools who really should be receiving these benefits. That’s really a challenge.”

Perkins-Cohen said the district is in a bind because there are no federal guidelines on how to address the systemic undercounting of immigrant children. State officials say they are similarly stumped. In the education world, few data points are as vital as this one.

The concern about not being able to identify all poor students has kept Baltimore County Public Schools officials from embracing the Community Eligibility Provision, even though it would mean more kids there would have access to free food.

Maryland is in the midst of a reckoning over the future of public education. The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, colloquially known as the Kirwan Commission, has spent two years assembling recommendations on how to revamp schools and the way the state funds them. A key part of their plan: Grants for schools where there is a high concentration of poverty.

For those grants to be used as intended, the poverty proxy must be fixed, argues state Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat.

“If we don’t have an accurate count of need, it’s very likely that schools we know by experience are facing challenges will not have access to the money we believe is necessary to overcome those challenges,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he’s analyzed a number of possible solutions. New York, for example, also provides free meals to all students but still urges parents to submit income forms. That doesn’t appeal to Baltimore officials, though, because of how labor intensive it is to manage this information.