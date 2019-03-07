Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to speak to education journalists in Baltimore

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has agreed to speak at a national conference of education reporters in Baltimore in May, after declining to appear before the group for the past two years.

DeVos will be interviewed at the Education Writers Association conference by Erica L. Green, a New York Times education reporter who formerly worked for The Baltimore Sun. DeVos also will take questions from other education reporters.

The last eight U.S. secretaries of education have spoken at the EWA annual conference, going back to the Carter administration’s Shirley Hufstedler in 1980. The three-day conference draws hundreds of education journalists from around the country each year. The Johns Hopkins University School of Education is hosting the conference May 6-8.