Increased police at Archbishop Curley High School after threats to student

Archbishop Curley High School in East Baltimore saw an increased police presence Monday after a student received threats, according to police and the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

An Archbishop Curley student, who lives in Baltimore County, had received threats since February from an unknown person through calls, texts and online messages, Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson said. He first reported the threats to police March 16, Vinson said.

The threats implied someone was stalking the victim and wanted to harm him, Vinson said. On Sunday, the student received additional threats to his life, including a warning that the suspect would shoot up the victim’s school, Vinson said.

“Nothing at this point is credible,” Vinson said.

Police notified Archbishop Curley principal Brian Kohler of the latest threat about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a message he sent to students’ families Sunday, provided by a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

“At this moment, authorities do not view this threat to be credible and there is no reason for anyone to change plans for tomorrow or the coming week,” Kohler said in the email. “Please know that there will be police present on campus tomorrow morning. The decision to have them present is merely protocol. While no further information can be shared, we felt it was important to let everyone know that we were aware of a threat and took all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of our community.”

Kohler could not be reached for further comment Monday.

Baltimore Police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert said city police were aware of the threats and supporting county police.

Vinson said police are investigating the threats.

It was unclear whether the all-boys school would see a heightened police presence throughout the week.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan