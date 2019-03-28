Apple, Johns Hopkins partnership lets students use iPhone, Apple Watch as ID

Johns Hopkins University students will no longer need to carry a physical identification card, thanks to a partnership with Apple.

Starting this week, students can flash their iPhone to get into their dorm buildings, print papers at the campus library or buy apparel at the university book store.

The Baltimore-based institution is the fifth in the country to enable students to add their campus ID to Apple Wallet. The technology allows students to use their iPhones or Apple Watches as building keys or swipe cards. All they’ll have to do is place their devices near a reader where physical student IDs are accepted, similar to how Apple Wallet works with concert tickets and boarding passes.

“Offering a digital ID option reflects our continuing commitment to enhance the services provided to students,” Kevin G. Shollenberger, the university’s Vice Provost for Student Affairs, said in a statement. “We are excited about this and look forward to seeing students using phones to get into residence halls, for dining, and to buy things at area businesses.”

The digitized “J-card” will also work at several off-campus businesses such as Eddie’s, Pete’s Grille, Chipotle, 7-Eleven, CVS and Insomnia Cookies.

The cards will be protected by two-factor authentication. The technology works with the iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch Series 1 and later.

