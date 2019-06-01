Baltimore City mayors through the years

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun
Term: 2010 to present As City Council president and according to the city charter, upon Sheila Dixon's resignation from office, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake became mayor. The daughter of the late popular Del. Howard "Pete" Rawlings, Rawlings-Blake, a lawyer, was the youngest person to be elected to the City Council when she took office in 1995. In 2011, she was elected to a full term as mayor with little opposition. She lives in Mount Washington.
Term: 2007 to 2010 Sheila Dixon was Baltimore's first female mayor when -- as president of the City Council -- she succeeded Martin O'Malley who departed in 2007 for his first term as governor. She was elected mayor that November. A former educator, Dixon had been elected to the City Council in 1987 and was the first African-American woman to be elected council president in 1999. During her administration, the city's homicide rate dropped to the lowest in more than three decades. She worked to clean up city streets and find funding for affordable housing. Dixon garnered another dubious distinction as mayor. She was the 10th in the history of Baltimore to resign her office. After being found guilty of embezzling gift cards for her own use, she agreed to resign her office on Feb. 4, 2010, as part of a plea deal. A popular guest on broadcast talk shows, she lives in Baltimore.
Since its founding in 1797, Baltimore has had 57 mayors. Here are some facts about those mayors, along with some of their major accomplishments. --Frederick N. Rasmussen Also see:
