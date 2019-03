Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Left to right, Katarina Vasiljevic, looks at her Match Day letter as her mother, Nela Von Pusch, and her sister, Marija Vasiljevic, read it with her at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The siblings are a year apart but both are graduating medical school at the same time. Katarina from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Marija, from Hopkins. They matched the institutions where they wanted to do their residency. Katarina will continue her studies at UC San Diego Medical Center. Marija matched Johns Hopkins Hospital. Pusch lives in Ft. Lauderdale