Reginald F. Lewis Museum / Baltimore Sun

Work from students from across Maryland, examining the themes of self-identity, racial identity, diversity or family images through portraiture. Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 E. Pratt St. Free with museum admission of $6-$8. lewismuseum.org.

Pictured: Malik Mills, Grade 12- 3rd Place, Suitland High School CVPA, Prince George’s County