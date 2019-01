The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.7 earthquake 136 miles off the coast of Ocean City early Tuesday night.

The quake hit around 6:30 p.m., and the location was listed as 37.240°N 73.007°W.

A firefighter in Ocean City said he had not felt any tremors or related calls for service Tuesday.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik