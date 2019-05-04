Helicopter crashes into Chesapeake Bay off Kent Island, police say

A helicopter has crashed in the Chesapeake Bay, near Bloody Point on the Eastern Shore, sometime after noon Saturday, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Capt. Brian Albert said Maryland Natural Resources Police were first on the scene and are working with Maryland State Police, among others, to determine what happened. Albert said officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a downed helicopter.

Bloody Point is off Kent Island, near the Bay Bridge.

An employee at Kent Point Marina said she heard the helicopter circling over a nearby farm shortly after noon.

“Then it went over the marina and it was gone,” said Brandi Colbert, who works in the marina’s bait house.

Colbert said emergency services from Maryland State Police and Queen Anne County Sheriff’s Office, among others, have responded to the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

