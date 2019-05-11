Marine killed in accident at Camp Pendelton was from Maryland

The 24-year-old Marine Corps platoon commander who died Thursday after being injured in a training accident at Camp Pendleton, California was from Maryland, his family confirmed Saturday.

Marine Corps officials on Friday said 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell from the Washington, D.C., area died Thursday morning after injuries suffered when a light armored vehicle overturned.

Six other Marines in the vehicle with McDowell were taken to a local hospital with injuries, but none was serious.

Officials are investigating.

McDowell joined the Marine Corps in May 2017. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The Marine Corps said it was a “tragic accident and we are heartbroken at the loss of a member of our Marine Corps family.”

A statement issued by McDowell father’s, Michael H.C. McDowell of Chestertown on the Eastern Shore, said his son was set to announce his engagement to Kathleen Bourque, after meeting last year in North Carolina. The couple was living near Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

“Conor, since he was a small boy, wanted to be a soldier, and later, a Marine. He excelled. He read broadly and was intellectually curious, and was physically outstanding,” McDowell said in his statement.

McDowell was born in Washington and grew up in the Chevy Chase community in Montgomery County, his family said. He graduated from St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., and then The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

In addition to his father and fiance, McDowell is survived by his mother, Susan.

“There is a massive hole in our hearts and there will be for the rest of our lives,” his father said in his statement. “We hope to meet again with our son in some way at some time as we pass on, as he has, at so young an age, and with so much of life ahead of him.”