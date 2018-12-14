Roughly Speaking Dan Rodricks: Commentary and conversation on life in Baltimore, Maryland and the USA
How Sinclair's plans to challenge FOX News went bust

How a huge media merger, primed for approval by the Federal Communications Commission and its Republican chairman, went wrong. Just a few months ago, Sinclair Broadcast Group, based in Hunt Valley, appeared ready to close a $3.9 billion deal for Tribune Media that would make Sinclair the most powerful broadcast group in the nation with more than 200 stations, a presence in New York and Los Angeles and a challenge to FOX News in the conservative media arena. But first the Sinclair-Tribune deal hit snags, then collapsed -- even though the Trump administration supported the merger and the FCC chairman favored consolidation. In August, Tribune ended up suing Sinclair for $1 billion for breach of contract.

On the show: Sun media critic David Zurawik elaborates on his review of Sinclair's year on the Z on TV blog, and in print this weekend.



