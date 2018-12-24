Baltimore Sun editor and publisher Trif Alatzas on the importance of community journalism in 2018

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

In this year-in-review episode of the Roughly Speaking podcast, our last of 2018, columnist Dan Rodricks speaks with Triffon G. "Trif" Alatzas, the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Baltimore Sun Media Group, about the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis and its aftermath. Alatzas talks about the day of the horror, the response of police, the community and other news organizations, and how the Capital recovered from the loss of four veteran journalists -- Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen -- and advertising assistant Rebecca Smith. Alatzas also talks about the move of the Sun's operations out of its long-time Calvert Street headquarters to Sun Park in Port Covington.