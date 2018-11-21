Trump, the Crown Prince and the murder of a journalist

MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images

March 20, 2018 -- US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Trump has accused Saudi Arabia of lying about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

March 20, 2018 -- US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Trump has accused Saudi Arabia of lying about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images)