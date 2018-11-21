Trump, the Crown Prince and the murder of a journalist

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking episode 444:
President Trump's support of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, against the CIA's conclusion that he ordered the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, follows Trump's incessant criticisms of White House reporters and the American news media generally, calling it "the enemy of the people." The Sun's media critic, David Zurawik, joins Dan for another conversation about Trump's war on the press and how journalists should be covering the 45th presidency.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Discover more episodes