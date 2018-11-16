Before you shop, some expert tips on Thanksgiving cocktails, wine and dinner

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Before you shop for the makings of a Thanksgiving feast, we offer some tips from three experts who've been guests on Roughly Speaking:

For the before-dinner cocktails he described in Episode 287, Baltimore bartender Brendan Dorr tells what you need for the well-stocked home bar — not the booze, but the bitters to finish them and the appropriate glasses in which to serve them.

Confused about what wine to serve with Thanksgiving dinner? Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association, has a simple suggestion. When he was on the show last year, Attticks led us on a tour of all 70 Maryland wineries.

Want to try at least one new dish? John Shields of Gertrude's restaurant and author of The New Chesapeake Kitchen, suggests oyster dressing, cornbread stuffing, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, apple-chestnut stuffing, corn pudding and black walnut pie. All of John's recipes were previously published by the Bay Weekly.

