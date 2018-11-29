Artist Randall Gornowich sees a big green dinosaur lurking behind his big pink flamingo

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking episode 445:
Randall Gornowich, the Baltimore artist who created the famous 30-foot pink flamingo perched above Cafe Hon in Hampden, plans to enhance his creation with a big, green homage to the bird's ancient ancestor. Listen to this episode of Roughly Speaking to understand why there's a T-Rex lurking behind the flamingo when you visit Hampden for the holidays.
