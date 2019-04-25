Mayor Catherine Pugh and Gov. Larry Hogan's two very different weeks

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Two prominent Maryland figures took the spotlight this week, albeit for very different reasons. Days after Gov. Larry Hogan's return from a trip to New Hampshire, an early caucus state considered a "must" stop for potential presidential candidates, federal law enforcement agents spread out across Baltimore, raiding City Hall and other several other locations with connections to Mayor Pugh. It was the first confirmation that both federal and state authorities were investigating the mayor’s activities, who has been on a leave of absence as mayor for about four weeks.