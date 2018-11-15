Likely Maryland's oldest citizen, one week from 111, Downing Kay is in good health and good humor

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking episode 441:
In today's episode, Dan makes a return trip to the home of Downing Kay, who was born Nov. 23, 1907. She is most likely Maryland's oldest citizen. She will turn 111 next week, one of only an estimated 50 Americans who are 110 or older. She's in good health, plays Scrabble and still takes the Zumba class at Pickersgill Retirement Community in Towson.
She was born Downing Jett and grew up in a rowhouse in the Walbrook section of Baltimore. Her father was a clothier on West Fayette Street. Her parents and four siblings later moved to a house on Carlisle Avenue in Forest Park. She graduated from Forest Park High School and Maryland State Normal School (now Towson University), became a schoolteacher, a wife, a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. A long life, and still going strong.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Discover more episodes