David Zurawik on the dangers of Trump's war on the press

Do Donald Trump's constant harangues against the news media, and CNN specifically, pose, in the present climate, a clear and present danger? Could the president's incessant descriptions of the press as "the enemy of the people" incite more violence against journalists or news organizations?

On the show today: The Sun's media critic, David Zurawik, talks about Trump's belligerent rhetoric and its effect on the press and the country. "Trump's war on the press is a war on democracy," Zurawik says.



