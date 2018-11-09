A psychologist warns that Trump's 'malignant narcissism' could lead to fascism

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Baltimore-based psychologist John Gartner is a leader of a group of mental health professionals called Duty To Warn. Alarmed at what they see of the president's personality and mental state, they seek to have Trump’s cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment, which lays out the procedure for removing a president who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” The petition has garnered more than 70,000 signatures.
Since Gartner and the group went public about a year ago, there has been a book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, which includes the writings of 27 psychiatrists, psychologists and other mental health experts who argue that their moral and civic “duty to warn” America about Trump supersedes professional neutrality and a rule against long-distance assessments.
On Wednesday, the day after the mid-term elections, Dan caught up with Gartner at his office in Towson.
