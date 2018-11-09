A psychologist warns that Trump's 'malignant narcissism' could lead to fascism

Dan Rodricks / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore-based psychologist John Gartner is a leader of a group of mental health professionals called Duty To Warn. They argue that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” on mental health grounds.

