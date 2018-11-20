A national spotlight for Baltimore's old movie theaters

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking episode 443:
The National Building Museum in Washington has opened up four galleries to feature photographs, relics and oral histories about the theaters that once brought motion pictures to dozens of Baltimore neighborhoods. The exhibit, "Flickering Treasures: Rediscovering Baltimore's Forgotten Movie Theaters" is based on the 2017 book by Amy Davis, an award-winning staff photographer of The Baltimore Sun. In this encore episode, Dan speaks with Amy Davis about her project to capture what remains of the city's old movie houses.
