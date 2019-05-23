Marty Azola: This developer didn't demolish historic Baltimore buildings, he saved them

While some developers have taken a wrecking ball to old buildings in the Baltimore area, Marty Azola has been saving them and figuring out new uses for them over the last half-century. From the Rockland Grist Mill and its historic village to the mansion house at the Maryland Zoo in Druid Hill Park, Azola has been reimagining and rebuilding old buildings in and around the city for 50 years. His projects are now chronicled in a photograph- and story-rich book, “Rebuilding Baltimore.”

Decades ago, his company was involved in restoring the George Ellicott House in Ellicott City, and Azola turned the old Oregon General Store in Hunt Valley into a restaurant, the Oregon Grille. After the old Rogers mansion house in Druid Hill Park became part of the Baltimore Zoo, now the Maryland Zoo at Baltimore, it was a terrible mess, from top to bottom. Azola, an engineer by training, found a way to keep the mansion’s grand — and very heavy — cupola from falling through to the basement.

In Baltimore’s Mount Vernon section, an area full of architectural wonders, the Ivy Hotel, at Calvert and Biddle streets, became Marty Azola’s magnus opus, his masterwork. With the backing of Sylvia Brown and Eddie Brown of Brown Capital Management, the Azola company converted the old inn at Government House into the five-story Ivy, a boutique inn with some eye-opening, jaw-dropping interior designs. “The glow here,” Azola says with pride, “is just off the charts.”

