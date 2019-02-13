Maryland school nurse admits to having oral sex with 3 students, say cops

A Maryland high school nurse has been busted for sexual acts involving four students.

Samantha Marsh, who works at Crisfield High School & Academy in Crisfield, Md., has been charged with sexual offenses involving the teens, Maryland State Police said on Wednesday. In all, she is facing 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, four counts of perverted practice, four counts of contributing to the condition of a child and one count of attempted fourth-degree sex offense.

Marsh was cuffed on Tuesday and is currently being held without bail at the Somerset County Detention Center. Police said she has since confessed to performing oral sex on three of the students, reported TV station WBOC.

One of the victims said he had sex with Marsh in her van in her driveway. The victims are all believed to be Crisfield High School & Academy students, although none of the alleged activity took place on school grounds. According to court documents, the four students claimed Marsh performed sex acts with them in the back of her van at other locations in Crisfield.

Investigators claim the 33-year-old woman was working as the school nurse at the school during the time of the alleged incidents. Prior to her arrest, Marsh was on administrative leave, said cops, who added the alleged offenses occurred between March 2018 and January 2019.

Several victims were initially hesitant to speak out against Marsh but one teen boy’s mother convinced him to talk to police, reported TV station WJZ.