Police helicopter helps units catch carjacking suspect in West Baltimore

Police have arrested a Baltimore man in connection with a carjacking at a downtown gas station last week.

Irvin Hudson of Baltimore was one of two men who bailed out of a stolen Honda Accord after allegedly stealing the car in Seton Hill. He was spotted by officers in Fox Trot, the police department’s helicopter, hiding underneath a truck.

Police said the carjacking victim was sitting in a white 2015 Honda Accord at the gas station lot at 427 N. Paca St. on Nov. 30 at 3:35 p.m. when a man approached with a gun and demanded the car.

Officers soon spotted the Honda in the area of Lexington and Smallwood streets in West Baltimore. Those units requested the assistance of Fox Trot and additional patrol units, as the vehicle sped off when the officers attempted to stop it. Fox Trot relayed the car’s location to ground units.

The Honda stopped in the 700 block of Edgewood St., near Gwynns Falls Park, where two occupants bailed out of the vehicle. Police said Hudson threw a loaded 9 mm handgun and hid beneath a truck.

Hudson, 30, of the 8100 block of Stratman Road, has been charged with armed carjacking and is being held without bail, police said Tuesday. The driver is still at large.