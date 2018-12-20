Baltimore reaches 300 homicides for the fourth straight year

Baltimore reached 300 homicides for the fourth straight year after a 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the face and upper body late Wednesday night.

Western District patrol officers were called at approximately 11:27 p.m. to the 1800 block of Baker St. for a report of a shooting.

Officers located the man and transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead .

Last year, Baltimore’s 300th homicide was committed Nov. 2, and the year ended with 342, a per capita record.

In 2016, the city passed the mark again, with 318 homicides.

The previous year, Baltimore broke 300 homicides for the first time since 1999, and that year ended with 344 homicides.

Before 2015, Baltimore hadn't had 300 homicides in a single year since the 1990s, which by body count was the deadliest decade in the city's history. Breaking 300 was a common occurrence back then.

Still, the death rate wasn't what it is now, because there were about 100,000 more residents in the city then.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the homicide on Baker Street to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

There were three other shootings overnight.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers responded to the 3700 block of Crestfield for a report of a shooting.

At approximately 9:51 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.At approximately 12:14 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 3000 block of Mayfield for a report of a shooting.

Officers located a 29 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks, back and leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition was undisclosed.

Officers located a 27 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in 5800 block of Belair Road when he was approached by an unidentified black male armed with a handgun, attempting to rob the victim.

The victim attempted to flee the area when the suspect shot the victim in the foot.

Once at the location, officers located a 21 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

